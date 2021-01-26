Citadel Market Cap Reaches $20,845.80 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $20,845.80 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

