Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,140 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

