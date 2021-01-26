Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,917 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $125,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Citigroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. 305,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,359,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.