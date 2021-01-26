Citigroup Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $41.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 68,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,931. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

