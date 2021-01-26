Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.