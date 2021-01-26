Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Up 5.7%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.19 and last traded at $139.10. 1,773,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,497,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

