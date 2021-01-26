City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Get City alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.