Clark Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 28,448 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

