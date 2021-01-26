Clark Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.04. 40,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

