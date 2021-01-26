Clark Financial Advisors Invests $4.64 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 639,034 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

