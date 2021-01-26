Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $500.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

