Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 36,117 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CSX.V) (CVE:CSX)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

