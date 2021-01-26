Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 45,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,554. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

