Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.44. Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,941,814 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42.

About Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

