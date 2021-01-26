Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 6.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.91 and last traded at $77.03. 4,063,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,994,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.