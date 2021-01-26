CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Guinness Asset Management LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $54,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

