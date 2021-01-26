CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,455,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.71. 54,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.