CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $371.60

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.60 and traded as high as $418.40. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) shares last traded at $410.00, with a volume of 4,245 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.02.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

