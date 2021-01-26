CN Resources (OTCMKTS:CNRR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

CN Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. CN Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 21,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

CN Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRR)

CN Resources Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Canada. It owns a 50% working interest in an oil well located in the Redwater area in Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Toronto, Canada. CN Resources Inc is a subsidiary of Shanghai Yuankai Group Co, Ltd.

