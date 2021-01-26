Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.09

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and traded as high as $92.78. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at $92.45, with a volume of 29,687 shares.

CGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.46.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$624.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6800006 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

