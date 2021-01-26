Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,953 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 256,427 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 5.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $85,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,408. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

