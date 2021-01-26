CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 3,249,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 812,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

