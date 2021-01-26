CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.97 million and $4,383.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00850584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.28 or 0.04476628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017575 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.