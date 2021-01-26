CoinUs Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $61,528.13 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007832 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

