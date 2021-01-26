Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

