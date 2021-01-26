Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE CL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 112,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

