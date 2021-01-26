Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,364.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.16 or 0.01313671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00537706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

