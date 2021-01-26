ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $40.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00970404 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007813 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,640,117,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,599,075,840 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.