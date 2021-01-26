Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.93. 559,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average is $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

