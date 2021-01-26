Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. 339,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

