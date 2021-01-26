Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $9,403,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 634,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

