Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.