Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

