Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

