Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $118.97. 57,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

