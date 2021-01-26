Columbus Macro LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.96. 23,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

