Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

