Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

