Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 154,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 216,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.93. 559,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

