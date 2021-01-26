Columbus Macro LLC Sells 29,082 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,527. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

