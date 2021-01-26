Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 31,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,689. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.