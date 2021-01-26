Comerica (CMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00.

1/20/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $67.00.

1/14/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMA traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. 47,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,208. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

