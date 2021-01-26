Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp comprises about 6.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 10.16% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $67,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 3,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $690.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

