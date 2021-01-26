Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

