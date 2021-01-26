Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,601,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.90. 74,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.