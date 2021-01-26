Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $15.22 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,832. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

