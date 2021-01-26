Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.81 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,965,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.02. 342,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

