Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,096.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

LHX traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.85. 28,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

