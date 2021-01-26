Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $22.43 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

