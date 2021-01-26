Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 10,073 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.27% of MasTec worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MasTec by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in MasTec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,152. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

